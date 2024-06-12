Lingvanex Fails to Detect Amharic
This text: ቆይ ግን እስራኤል ዝም ብላ ሮኬት እየዘነበባት ትቀመጥ ነው? suggests Zulu.
Manual selection of Amharic works fine:
But will Israel just sit and rain a rocket?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala said in Lingvanex Fails to Detect Amharic:
suggests Zulu.
Same for me.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-107277 Lingvanex Fails to Auto-detect Amharic
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Confirmed