Without tab scrolling tabs get smaller and smaller to the point where you can't even see the title.

With tab scrolling the default size of the tabs are way too big, they only show about 4-5 tabs before needing to scroll.

I feel like these are both inferior to Firefox's minimum tabs size plus scrolling which gives you readability and quantity.

Using custom CSS I am able to reduce the tab size with scrolling, but only cosmetically. the default tab size is still there, hidden, and still takes up as much room.

Even though I'm not adept at CSS 2 other users on this site who are replied to another thread of mine not thinking it was possible to do this with the current state of the browser,

I believe resizable tabs is aligned with the true spirit of vivaldi customization and would be a useful feature for many to have.

I am not a designer, far from it, but to me I think having 4 Tab sizes included in the options of the tab page for "Minimum Tab Size" would be user friendly and noob friendly. "Tiny", what it looks like now without tab scrolling, "Small" what I tried to emulate from firefox, "normal" what it looks like now for tab scrolling, and "large", and i'd leave the interpretation of that up to those who might prefer larger tabs.

The size in my screenshot is 75px per tab and this is coding for it (chatgpt wrote it)