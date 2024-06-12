Three Ecosia entries in the search engine list.
-
Anyone noticed that Vivaldi has the habit of adding Ecosia to the search engines even if it's already on the list?
-
@Panino No. Ecosia has been my default search for years. I also use a couple of site-specific search engines like this one for my own website:
https://www.ecosia.org/search?method=index&q=%s+site:aimwell.org
No search engines are added without my intervention.
-
@Panino Guessing... by chance are you using Sync? If so I'd check the different devices being Sync'd for subtle differences in the Ecosia settings on each