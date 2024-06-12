Title bar buttons gone
In this stable release and the last one, the title bar buttons to close, restore, and maximize the window are gone.
6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Kubuntu 22.04 dark theme
I need them back.
Other apps still have them.
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 In Ubuntu 24 LTS and Appearance → Systemwindow are window OS elements visible.
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 I try to test Debian 12 KDE now.
Deb package 6.7.3329.41
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-21-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
//edit: KDE window buttons visible with Breeze Dark theme.