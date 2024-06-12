Panel toggle gone in newest stable release
-
My panel toggle is gone in the newest stable release. Unchecking it then checking it again in settings has no effect.
I use it regularly and need it back.
6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Kubuntu 22.04
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 I see the Panel Toggle Bar with Ubuntu 24 LTS and 6.7.3329.41
-
@josephj11 Thanks. So same version, but newer distro. This worked fine for me until the last upgrade which I did yesterday or today. I'm using dark mode, but moving the mouse there and clicking does nothing, so it's not there, but invisible either.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 I would try a reinstall with deb package
with such weird issue. In rare cases upgrade could break.
You do not use CSS modifications?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@josephj11 I tested Deb package 6.7.3329.41
OS Theme: Breeze Dark
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12
KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5
KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0
Qt Version: 5.15.8
Kernel Version: 6.1.0-21-amd64 (64-bit)
Graphics Platform: X11
And all is visible.
-
BrandonKalicharan
@josephj11 you seem to be getting help from someone who's experienced in the browser and I just downloaded it last week but just to throw my 2 cents in have you tried adding a "Show Panel" button to your toolbar?
Maybe you could even try to make a "Show Panel" shortcut in the keyboard section. I personally use Ctrl + Space to bring it back and forth regularly.
-
@BrandonKalicharan For OP you can also reach it by using F2 and then typing "panel toggle" and clicking on it.