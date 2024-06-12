math equation copy(similar to opera)
switching from opera to vivaldi, one of the features i have missed the most is when you type in an equation, and press enter, it copies the answer to your clipboard
@waddre This is already available
- Open the Quick Commands dialog (default shortcut F2).
- Type the equation, e.g. 57*34
- Press Enter
- Paste the result (with Ctrl+V, or whatever) = 1938
