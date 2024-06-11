Best Way To Test a Copy of the Default Folder
Here's the deal.
I'm trying to automate a backup of all Vivaldi files I might need in case of 'disaster'. I know there are extensive instructions on the forum explaining what/how/which files are needed to create the backup.
I'm now using a program (TeraCopy) that copies the entire 'Default' folder to an outboard drive very quickly. But I want to test to make sure it's usable in case of emergency. What can you suggest that would be the best way to test it? TIA
@janrif If it were me, assuming TeraCopy doesn't rename the folder to some obscure file extension, I would just close the browser, rename The Default folder you are using to anything else but leave it where it is, (Refault, Defaulted, Defaults, Jemimah), and then copy the backed-up Default folder into your User Data folder, and open the browser. If all copying went according to plan, the browser should open just like nothing happened. If you are happy with the result, close the browser, delete that folder, and rename the old folder back to "Default." Done.