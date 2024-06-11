We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Minor update (9) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for a security issue which could allow code execution when dragging unexpected objects.
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Nice, Thanks
@DoctorG Before you ask. The snapshot has the fix and so do the sopranos builds.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí LOL. You had much luck, i wanted to nag you in a few seconds in team chat – and now? You disappointed a ol' dragon.
SCNR.
Hahaha, if hope my nasty Standalone install will update in a few minutes or latest time on tomorrow morning.
Laptop is off, nobody will try to drag something in it on location nor virtually so i will just put an ax next to it. 🪓
@Ruarí Thanks in advance
Just checked for Linux updates and didn't find it yet
@lfisk what distro and what package did you install?
@Ruarí Debian 12 and stable. It's been working fine for some time now. No big deal, I can work around it by downloading it separately. Only reason I mention this is wondering if you'd missed something on your end
Thank you, Ruari and Vivaldi!
@lfisk Ok I see the issue. Try now.
@lfisk: It was a problem our side. But I am pretty confident it should be fixed for yu now.
Fourth
@Ruarí Cool! And it works fine now
Thanks for the great service and EVERYTHING else you do
Thanks, a lot of security patches in the last weeks.