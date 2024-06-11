We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problem to stay login when in private windows
-
I have problems with private window.
-
I go in Private window
-
Login in some forum
-
Everything ok (till i work in one tab)
-
I open something in new tab (contest from same website, new topic) in same window and i am logout from site. Also i am logout from first tab.
I update
I reinstall
...
-
-
@aursnik I tested with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.3 Win 11 here in forum and stay logged in in each tab i open in same Private Window.
-
-
Tnx for quick reply
Sorry i can't share forum is local...
I tested with chrome, firefox, edge and everywhere works OK only in Vivaldi i have problem.
Maybe some settings?
-
@aursnik Do you use extensions in Private Window?
-
i had only uBlock...
But then i uninstall and reinstall vivaldi and without extension is same...
-
@aursnik WhHich Vivaldi version and OS?
Is that a URL with http:// or https://?
Which Security Software do you use?
-
https
It's valid ssl certificat
I have only windows defender and nothing else