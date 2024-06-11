We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG forum theme: Button of page navigation covers tooltip of answered post
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Stay at bottom of forum where you see page navigation with the blue number Example https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/760336.
Have a post at end which was a reply to an other post.
Hover reply link to show the answered post in tooltip
Tooltip covered by blue page number button.
See image:
Reported as:
CW-1955 "[Forum] Theme: Button of current page in navigation covers tooltip of answered post"
-
DoctorG Ambassador
OMG. Keyboard navigation with Tab key and/or Spatial Navigation gets broken with the wrong order index of button navigation and tooltip.
Nasty issue for me poor keyboard user.