Bug: Retained local copy of message no longer on IMAP server is lost when undeleted
yojimbo274064400
Retained local copy of message no longer on IMAP server is lost when undeleted. Steps to reproduce:
- select a local copy of a deleted message
- right click and select Undelete from pop-up menu
- message appears under:
- All Messages > Received
- All Accounts > Account name
but message body is missing
- Rerunning filters for folder results in message listing being removed
Expectation when undeleting locally retained message is that it either continues to be stored locally or is restored to IMAP server but neither of these occur.