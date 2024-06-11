We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bug: Local copy of received message is not always retained when deleted / removed from IMAP server
-
yojimbo274064400
A local copy of received message is not always retained when deleted / removed from IMAP server. Steps to reproduce:
- Setup IMAP email accounts similar to following :
- in Vivaldi:
- 用心棒@vivaldi.net
- in Thunderbird or similar email client:
- 用心棒@vivaldi.net
- 用心棒@example.com
Warning: The account (用心棒@example.com) is used for sending and must not be setup in Vivaldi's email client because of its preference to show the sent version of the message rather than that which exists in the mailbox folder.
- in Vivaldi:
- Perform the following actions without pause:
# In Action / Observation 1 Thunderbird Send message from: 用心棒@example.com to: 用心棒@vivaldi.net 2 Thunderbird Confirm receipt of message in 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Inboxfolder
3 Vivaldi Confirm receipt of message in 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Inboxfolder
4 Thunderbird Delete received message from 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Inboxfolder
5 Thunderbird Confirm message moved to 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Deletedfolder
6 Vivaldi Confirm message moved to 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Trashfolder
7 Thunderbird Empty 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Deletedfolder
8 Vivaldi Local copy of message is not retained under
All Messages>
Trash
- Repeat previous step but now with long pause before proceeding with action 7 (the emptying of 用心棒@vivaldi.net's
Deletedfolder) and note local copy of message is retained.
- Setup IMAP email accounts similar to following :
DoctorG Ambassador
Such glitches with folder tree Trash i had sometimes, but i never reported such bug as Vivaldi Mail is for me a test app, not a everyday work tool.