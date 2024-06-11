We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail log shows error after resuming laptop from standby
-
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
I keep getting a myriad of errors that show up in the mail log after resuming laptop from standby with vivaldi running. Errors do not show up with vivaldi not running or starting vivaldi after standby. Running Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). Picture included below
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Tetsuosumo The 'socket timed out' error is a known issue. A bug report has been previously submitted for it (VB-102850). Work is in progress.
The item with the yellow triangle is a notification, those will not trigger the red icon on the bottom toolbar, only errors (red hexagon icon) will trigger the icon on the toolbar.
-
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
@edwardp Thank you for clarifying it.