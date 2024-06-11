We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Help to enable search suggestions, better Mail previews – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.3
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot we introduce a feature that helps users make the right choice for them with regards to search suggestions. We also changed how mail is fetched by default to make previews and search work better.
-
Michael_from_Germany
Yes a knew one!
-
Thanks
-
"We also how mail is... "
That sentence is missing... something?
Thanks for the nice long change list
-
Late Friday Snapshot…
LE: May I ask for a profile … cleaner? Even as an additional tool.
I cannot escape! That error haunts me…
A few moments later:
-
- [macOS][Menus] Cannot select sub-menus from the global menu bar when periodic reloading is enabled (VB-92519)
- [Workspaces][Menus] Cannot see other windows/workspaces or their tabs in the window menu (VB-93560)
Nice, glad to finally see these two issues fixed
-
@Pathduck said in Help to enable search suggestions, better Mail previews – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.3:
"We also change how mail is... "
Autocorrected
-
shaedrashiro
And when android?
-
Speed Dials no longer open their links.
Also fails in a Private Window, and with custom CSS disabled.
-
Search suggestions remain off by default
-
10th
updated
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zalex108
Oh, Look Ma! A Forum Wish Tree!11!!!
Shows what support could be or should be. LOL
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Wierd, my Snapshot 6.8.3371.4 is still in in deepest sleep, it did not upgrade.
I guess my old Many-Vivaldis-as-Standalone drama. I will wait… perhaps Snappie wakes up after 1 hour. If not i will take installer and hit it by force. Yes, i do.
-
@Pesala said in Help to enable search suggestions, better Mail previews – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.3:
Speed Dials no longer open their links.
This bug disappears if one enables:Allow Drag and Drop Reordering
Reported as:
VB-107227 Speed Dial Thumbnails Broken if Allow Drag and Drop Reordering is Disabled
-
Mouse Gestures Over Link are now broken.
Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)
I used to have GestureUp and GestureDown assigned to the Open Link (Over a link) commands. They were also assigned to Scroll Page to Top, and Scroll Page to Bottom.
Now, one can not longer assign the same gestures to both commands.
VB-107230 Mouse Gestures over Links must be Unique
-
@Gif2D said in Help to enable search suggestions, better Mail previews – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3381.3:
Late Friday Snapshot…
LE: May I ask for a profile … cleaner? Even as an additional tool.
I cannot escape! That error haunts me…
A few moments later:
The only problem I face since weeks is the Auto Close on start.
That of yours never happened
I run cCleaner with winapp2, maybe, you can have a look into it.
Also,
I'll show what entries I use without problems.
You can try them too
As always,
Backup the import Data before
-
[Keyboard][Windows] Alt+F4 no longer works to close the application when site is opened (VB-106969)
This is not fixed AT ALL. It's behaving exactly as the previous snapshot.
Set exit shortcut key to Ctrl-Q,
Set Show Close window confirmation and Show Exit confirmation both checked.
Press Ctrl-Q, when the confirmation shows press ESC to abort.
Now save an image or link.
Pop up to "wait for vivaldi to close" shows.
you have to press esc, then the image saves.
Alt-F4 doesn't work again.
-
Now also the Speed dial doesn't even react to the mouse left click anymore, I have to use cursor keys to highlight a speed dial thumbnail and press enter to open it, or use context menu to open.
Facepalm.
-
@iAN-CooG Settings, Start Page, and enable:Allow Drag and Drop Reordering
Already reported the bug; see above.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala VB-107227 "Speed Dial Thumbnails Broken if Allow Drag and Drop Reordering is Disabled" - Confirmed