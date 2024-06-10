We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Stack tiled tabs together
When I look at my open tabs, it is not possible to see what tabs are tiled together in the address bar
It will be nice it it was possible to stack the tiled tabs together
thanks
@mixyValdi You can stack tiled tabs if you wish. Conversely, you can tile stacked tabs.