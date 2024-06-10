We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Where has the "allow background audio playback" switch gone?
Video/audio is freezing after a short while in background tabs in ver 6.7.3329.39 and the "play all audio" switch is not the answer? Is there a "flags" switch that will enable "allow background audio playback"?
Thanks.
@SamBrown It's called "Play all audio" in Settings.
The other options are to "Play only in Active Tab" and "Prioritize Active Tab."