HenryMitosis
Hello,
Is there a way to make the sidebar persistent? Currently, if I have something open in the sidebar, it would close as soon as I interact with something on the main page.
Is there a way I can ensure that while having the sidebar open, I have the ability to interact with items on the main page without causing the sidebar to close.
Edit: Nevermind it took a bit more tinkering with the settings to find that I had to uncheck the Auto-Close Inactive Panel in the Panel section.
DoctorG Ambassador
@HenryMitosis Open Settings → Panel → Options → deactivate "Floating panel"
Now after opened by F4 key and selecting a panel in panel bar the panel stays open.