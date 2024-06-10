Hello,

Is there a way to make the sidebar persistent? Currently, if I have something open in the sidebar, it would close as soon as I interact with something on the main page.

Is there a way I can ensure that while having the sidebar open, I have the ability to interact with items on the main page without causing the sidebar to close.

Edit: Nevermind it took a bit more tinkering with the settings to find that I had to uncheck the Auto-Close Inactive Panel in the Panel section.