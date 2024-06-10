Topic derailed by trolls
-
Deleted
-
zero, I don't use, the bookmark bar is way "speedier" IMHO, no need to open a tab first for the Speed Dial
-
The same as @Catweazle.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Said:
Why reply to this topic if you do not use the Start Page at all?
Because Zero is a number equal to 24.
-
Neither @Catweazle nor I are trolls, and you clearly disrespect us by saying that.
Your question was:
What Bookmarks are on your Speed Dial?
It is composed of two concepts: Bookmarks and Speed Dial
@Catweazle made reference to the second concept in the sense that for him it did not make sense to use it.
The only thing I did was to assert that I thought the same as him.
Afterwards, you mentioned that it was Off-Topic and it was a good idea to answer you with a play on words that was not Off-Topic at all.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Topic derailed by trolls:
It is composed of two concepts: Bookmarks and Speed Dial
I don't understand that statement. A Speed Dial page is made of bookmarks. They are shown in a grid with icons or thumbs rather than in a row or column with just icons, but they are bookmarks, no more, no less. In my case, I have all of my bookmarks on my Bookmarks Bar (some are on the bar in folders), and I have all of my bookmarks, exactly as on the Bookmarks Bar, on my Speed Dial/Start Page in a grid (with some in folders) instead of in a row. Both are shown icons-only, no visible text labels. But they are all, in both places, just bookmarks. I don't get how it's "two concepts."