can't access youtube
-
Since yesterday, I cannot longer access youtube using Vivaldi (other browsers still work, like Firefox).
I cannot even see the main page, look at this screenshot:
Disabling extensions did not work either
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@tvs Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
@DoctorG , yes I already found that page, followed all troubleshooting steps and the result is the same, it's not working at all
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@tvs Deactived loading of images?
See
- Settings → Privacy → Webpage Permissions → Global Permissions
- Settings → Webpages → Load Images
-
@DoctorG, everything's as it should be:
Please notice that this issue started yesterday at night for no apparent reason ... it was working ok before and I did not do anything, haven't modified any parameter; the only issue is with youtube, the other websites work fine