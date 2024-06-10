Include the Sidebar Please
I recently had a Hard Drive failure and had to reinstall Vivaldi.
It did a good job moving all of my settings over except for the sites I had in my sidebar.
There's no reason these shouldn't be included in the sync data, please consider adding it as a part of the bookmarks that carry over.
Thanks!
@livejamie Please vote for the existing feature request: Sync Web Panels.
Here are a few links that you may find useful:
@Pesala Commented. I didn't even think of it as a feature request. Felt like a bug to me. It should just be included.
Thanks for keeping track.
