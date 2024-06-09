Is mail- en kalendersynchronisatie aan te raden
Hallo,
Ik ben nieuw op het forum, en tevens nieuwe gebruiker van Vivaldi. Ik zie al veel functionaliteiten die me interessant lijken, waaronder het synchroniseren van mijn email en agenda. Kan iemand mij vertellen wat de voordelen zijn en of deze van toepassing zijn op een gebruiker zoals ik?
Alvast bedankt.
edwardp Ambassador
Translation via Vivaldi web panel:
Subject: Can be used to synchronize mail and calendar
I am new to the forum, as well as new Vivaldi user. I already see many functionalities that seem interesting to me, including synchronizing my email and agenda. Can anyone tell me what the benefits are and whether they apply to a user like me?
Thanks in advance.
@gersomvanslooten welcome to the forum. Since we know nothing about you, only you can tell whether you benefit from the integrated email client. It's a very good email program and I like that it is integrated with the browser, so I have everything in one place with one interface, and email is just another tab
@ Zalex108 Hi, thank you. I thought the browser automatically translated everything, but thank you for informing me.
@WildEnte Hi, I can agree that the tight interface is very nice and clean. Currently I am using Outlook as my mail-application, but I like clean, functional solutions that don't take up too much space with, and which don't lose in too much functionality.