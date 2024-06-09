EXCLUDE specific cookies from deletion
CloudCatcher
Vivaldi needs to give a control for excluding specific cookies from deletion (on shutdown or 'clearing' cookies etc)
@CloudCatcher We have already several request on them. Upvote the ones you need:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=cookie&minscore=1&tagsEnabled=DESKTOP
@CloudCatcher said in EXCLUDE specific cookies from deletion:
Vivaldi can already exclude specific cookies from deletion when all Vivaldi windows are closed.
Enter "chrome://settings/content/siteData" in the address bar and select the option to "Delete data sites have saved to your device when you close all windows".
Select the Add button next to "Allowed to save data on your device" to exclude cookies.