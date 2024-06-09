How do I remove feeds icon in tabs?
-
ChuckBaggett
How can I stop having what appears to be a feeds icon in tabs?
I have searched settings for icon, feeds, tabs, favicons, etc. and there's nothing set to make it show feed icons.
-
@ChuckBaggett Settings, Feeds, Feed Detection, and disable:Detect Feeds in Web Pages
-
@ChuckBaggett Strange, for me feeds are indicated by an icon inside the address bar.
-
that's not a RSS icon, it's (probably, I never tried it) a tab which is casting/streaming a video
I don't know, if you can hide it (perhaps via CSS modification)
-
@derDay No need for any CSS.
Settings, Tabs, Tab Options,Display Close Button
Left Side
Permanently