Instantaneous Hover "tool tips"
projectcrew
Hover behavior is problematic after recent update. Mouse hover items appear instantly, sometimes a bit outside cursor position, can cover parts of web page. Seems like bug, is this the right place for reporting?
DoctorG Ambassador
@projectcrew Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Troubleshooting issues
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@projectcrew Please upload a cropped screenshot of area of such broken tooltip here.
projectcrew
DoctorG Ambassador
@projectcrew Ah, the tab preview.
Normally appear when you mouse-over a background tab.
Which desktop environment and which Linux version do you have?