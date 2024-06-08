Is there a way to enable tabs to stay a certain size and scroll instead of getting smaller?
BrandonKalicharan
In firefox their tabs start to overfill and gives you arrows to scroll through them
however in vivaldi it just keeps getting smaller and smaller
Is there a way to get my tabs to be more like firefox where they overfill and give me arrows to scroll through? I usually have a bunch of tabs open and id like to be able to read them
@BrandonKalicharan Settings, Tabs, Tab Display:Enable Horizontal Scrolling
Also, experiment with tabs on the side, or disable the tab bar and use the Window Panel instead.