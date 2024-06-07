Option to LOCK a Tab Stack & its Tabs
bolded text I want to be able to create a tab stack — and set up tabs on it — then LOCK THE BAR DOWN. I want a fixable tab stack. A mobile environment is too volatile for tabs that you don’t want exposed to that volatility. Vivaldi already has one bug re this: you can’t “Open New Tab” from within your tab stack: It leaps up to the main address bar and CLOSES OUT THE TAB STACK. This is just too much volatility for me so I’m looking into returning to FF. I’m genuinely surprised the developers haven’t innovated on this simple fix to flying tabs. Disappointed.