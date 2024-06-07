Where do I find Vivaldi's history file?
MumpitzMatze
Hello everybody,
to enable the app launchbar to access the history of Vivaldi, I have to specify the location of the history file. Where do I find it in the Finder?
Best regards Matze
DoctorG Ambassador
@MumpitzMatze Schau mal in Vivaldis Menü Hilfe → Über wo dein Profil liegt, dort im Unterordner
Defaultsollte die Datenbankdatei
Historysein.
MumpitzMatze
@DoctorG Danke!!!
Gefunden. Bin gespannt, ob Launchbar die Datei jetzt erkennt.
Beste Grüße Matze