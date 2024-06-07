Not getting search suggestions in either the address bar or search bar.
My options seem to be the right ones to allow search suggestions but when i start to type in the search bar nothing pops up and when i type in the address bar only my bookmarks show up. Am I doing something wrong? is there fix?
@BrandonKalicharan Is the suggest URL filled in for Google in your search settings?
I don't think so? not sure tbh i included a screenshot
@BrandonKalicharan It's not there. You need to fill the Suggest URL line with https://suggestqueries.google.com/complete/search?hl=en&client=chrome&q=%s
thanks that made it work. but its only showing a few suggestions. is there a way i can improve/increase the suggestions?
for example here is the word Adam in Vivialdi
here it is in firefox
and here it is in chrome
@BrandonKalicharan It's not adjustable in Vivaldi except insofar as you include different sources in your settings.
Firefox is using more entries (probably from your browser history) than Google provides. You should be getting about five suggestions from Google or so, suggestions from your typed history, browser history as well, and your bookmarks.
I get five suggestions from Google, two from typed history, and ten more from browser history, for a total of 17, when I enter "Adam." I don't get any bookmarks, because I have that turned off.
both firefox and vivaldi are new installs so i'm not sure why FF is giving 10 suggestions and vivaldi is giving 5.
@Ayespy said in Not getting search suggestions in either the address bar or search bar.:
It's not adjustable in Vivaldi except insofar as you include different sources in your settings.
Can you elaborate on that? I tried searching the settings and google for "Insofar" but couldn't find a setting or extension. i wouldn't mind using 2 search engines to get the 10 results.
@BrandonKalicharan "Insofar" is a word meaning "to the extent," or "as far as." It's just an adverb.
The place to add more content to that dropdown would be settings under the address bar heading:
My bad on the misunderstanding lol.
In my playing around i notice that the search bar is populating with my typed searches which is pretty useful. I haven't counted it yet but i think its populating with at least 10 past searches and 5 recommended searches
even though id prefer to have 10 recommended searches just for ease of access having a bunch of old searches is pretty handy too.
I even found a chrome extension called "SearchBar" that gives me exactly what i was looking for so now im gonna see if i can incorporate it into my toolbar.
@BrandonKalicharan More than one way to skin a cat...