Limiting amount of shown history when searching
Hi, New to Vivaldi, and I'm wondering, is it possible to limit the number of Browser history that pos up when I search something? I want to have Browser history suggestions, but I don't want to have such a long list of it showing up.
@Jcat The more precise your search, the fewer entries will appear. Or keep less history.
@luetage I know that, but as soon as I type even 2 characters, half my screen is taken up by search results. I just want a way to limit how much shows up, say to maybe 4 or 5 max.