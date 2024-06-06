Watching YouTube uses up a lot of laptop battery
laptop Lenovo ideapad 5 amd 8854HS / radeon 780m
When watching YouTube, the battery usage in Vivaldi is very high, in Chrome or Edge the load on the battery is 3-4 times less. in Vivaldi 25% battery usage per hour, in Edge 7-8% for the same hour
@ellzar Have you tried changing the video quality to 720p? I find that is adequate for most videos that I watch, which are more about the dialog than the pictures.
@ellzar From what I understand, that is mostly due to Youtube's attempts to discourage ad-blocking. Try allowing the ads once and see how it compares.