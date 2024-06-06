Page Title Displayed in Address Bar When Entering URL
Is there a way to stop Vivaldi from populating the address bar with the saved page title? For example, if I want to go to Amazon" and type the letters "ama" in the address bar Vivaldi completes the entry with "amazon.com. Spend less. Smile more." which is the title of the page at www.amazon.com. Vivaldi used to auto-populate the address field with www.amazon.com as soon as I entered "ama."
In settings/address bar is a checkbox for address completion - for the page title.
German UI, sorry:
Not sure if that works for you.