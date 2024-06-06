Issue when exiting video from fullscreen.
When exiting video from fullscreen the browser stays in fullscreen so I have to press F11 to exit it, and then it turns out that it is now in a small window rather than fullsize window. That's pretty annoying, is there a way to fix it?
@krasbadan Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
When I exit a fullscreen video, I use Esc or click the button in the video. And it works fine.
- How are you launching this video?
- What video is it, give a link.
- How do you exit it?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck Any video, I checked youtube and other website and they both have that. Also, any way of exiting video causes it: esc, F11, button in the video. OS is Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.3593), Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64 bits).