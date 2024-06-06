Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed"
Really annoying. How does this keep happening and why? Please look into this.
Extensions: Bitwarden Password Manager, Consent-O-Matic, PrivacyBadger.
All installed from the Chrome Store.
@laurensss You clicked on which extension when this happened?
Which Vivaldi version (see Help → about)?
@DoctorG This is the Bitwarden Extension, it looks like this when I started Vivaldi.
The other extensions (Consent-O-Matic & Privacy Badger) show the same screen.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit) for Windows 11.
@laurensss I do not see such issue with 6.7.3329.39 Win 11.
- Do you use any Security Tools?
- Problem with profile folder?
Could be in your case issue with access rights of Vivaldi profile folder when extensions folder is not accessible. Have you copied your profile from any other PC/Windows account/USB stick/Cloud?
@laurensss I get such issue when in Vivaldi profile the Extensions subfolder has no access rights for current Windows user. And such rejected rights were set by me for a test in Explorer's Security tab, Vivaldi does not do such.
@DoctorG Hello, thanks for the reply.
What Security Tools do you mean? I'm not sure if I'm using any at the moment.
I have not copied Vivaldi from another profile, but I am using Sync.
@laurensss said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
What Security Tools do you mean?
Any installed Antivirus and Internet Security app.
@DoctorG said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
@laurensss said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
What Security Tools do you mean?
Any installed Antivirus and Internet Security app.
Ah, I have the standard Windows Security only, nothing special.
Which folders do I need to set full control to my user account for the Vivaldi profile to check if that's the issue? And how to do that?
@laurensss
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi
@DoctorG said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
@laurensss
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi
Thank you, checking the folder it says full control for my user account and admin, so not sure what is going wrong here.
@laurensss Are you sure that access rights and ownership is current Windows user for this folder and subfolder/files?
@laurensss Would be interesting if adding a different Windows user, login to this account and starting Vivaldi, adding extensions causes the same problem?
@DoctorG said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
@laurensss Are you sure that access rights and ownership is current Windows user for this folder and subfolder/files?
All 3 groups are with Full control checked.
@laurensss Please check rights and owner (See Advanced button!) of
C:\Users\......\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
@DoctorG said in Extensions break randomly. "Your file couldn't be accessed":
@laurensss Please check rights and owner (See Advanced button!) of
C:\Users\......\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Extensions
All 3 user groups have Full control to this and sub folders.
Only idea, sorry, remove the extensions and add them again.