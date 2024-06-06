Alt+B on Primary Monitor Open Menu on Secondary Monitor
Two monitor system:
- 1200x1600 Portrait Primary
- 1920x1082 Landscape Secondary
- Drag a tab from Primary to Secondary monitor to open a new Vivaldi Window
- Focus Primary monitor
- Press Alt+B
Expected Result
Menu to open on Primary Monitor
Actual Result
Menu opens on Secondary Monitor
(VB-98692) Alt + B Opens Bookmarks Menu on Other Monitor (4/7/2023)
Closed as “Cannot Reproduce,” but still easy to reproduce here.
mib2berlin
@Pesala
Hi, i can reproduce this on Windows 11 and Opensuse Linux.
Will reopen the report and link here.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Done.