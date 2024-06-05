Vivaldi calendar asks me continously to access to my google account
Even though my account is already opened in vivaldi calendar, it asks me anyway to have access to my account. There are also some log in the calendar:
09:22:03.301 warn [Calendar - caldav] CalDAV. Error parsing sync-collection /caldav/v2/c5i68sj5edpm4rrfdchm6rreehgm6t3j81jn4rrle0n7cbj3c5m6arj4c5p2sprfdtjmop9ecdnmq@virtual/events/
I have two other google accounts connected and none of them gave me similar issues.
