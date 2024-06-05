Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I'm using the Vivaldi flatpak and every time I launch Vivaldi, another window opens up that is just a giant, immovable, Vivaldi logo.
I use Gnome.
It can be closed in the panel, but otherwise you can't move it or do anything with it.
