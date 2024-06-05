How to disable vivaldi dark mode?
-
How do I disable dark mode?, it is forcing pages to be in dark mode even in "auto".
6.8.3371.4 (64 bits) w10
-
@cleuton4k
Hi, please add links to such pages for other user to test.
Cheers, mib
-
Hi,
Look at Settings / Themes.
-
@mib2berlin The page he showed was xivaldi://flags
-
@sgunhouse
Ah yes, I never got this working on Windows if you use a dark theme, all other real pages work.
-
@mib2berlin the problem started from the last snapshot
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AuVX6ryBf78bpGjhjObCRtu08Id1?e=WHG946
-
@cleuton4k
Hm, I guess Dark Reader doesn't work with Chromium 126, I don't use it but many user here do.
The Chromium developer block extensions not converted to Manifest V3 in the next week anyway but I am not sure if this is the reason here.
Cheers, mib
-
@Zalex108 said in How to disable vivaldi dark mode?:
Hi,
Look at Settings / Themes.
Ups,
I've meant Appearance / Force Dark
Can't test Snap right now to confirm.