Menu sub-items are flickering when selected
-
When Vivaldi (MAC OS) sub menu is selected (for example Tools --> Capture --> menu sub items are flickering.
THis is very entertaining and frustrating at the same time.
Here is the video: https://streamable.com/xgeacw
Can anyone help me fixing this issue?
Thanks!
-
Truemotion
It could be a software interference. Personally, I haven't seen this behavior, but maybe you have some sort of keyboard/automation software helper running in the background?
Take a look at those folders, if you are not sure
/Library/LaunchAgents
/Library/LaunchDaemons
~/Library/LaunchAgents
/Library/PrivilegedHelperTools
-
vzagoruyko
Thanks @Truemotion
Just looked at it and killed few suspicious ones. That didn't help. But you gave me an idea. It does look like software/keyboard interference. Will continue looking.
Update: I checked Safari, Chrome, and and Firefox. All those browsers are working fine.
-
Truemotion
Don't forget to reboot after you remove some daemons from there
-
Yep, I did reboot.
-
vzagoruyko
I also tried few other things:
Downgraded to some older version of Vivaldi (dated March this year)
Used time machine to restore to an earlier point (not sure when this glitch showed up, but I restored to a week old version. That didn't help either.
-
@vzagoruyko Do you have periodic reloading enabled anywhere? Either in a tab on another workspace, window, or in a web panel?
There’s a bug on macOS where having that enabled causes sub-menus in the menu bar to behave this way (VB-92519).
If you are using it and it is the bug I mentioned, I recommend disabling periodic reloading until the bug is resolved; no amount of downgrading will resolve this, as the bug is quite old.
-
@AltCode You just made my day!!!
I did enable periodic reloading (5 mins) for one of the websites I have on the panel this morning. And now I see what messed this thing up!
I really appreciate your help. I am back to normal! yay!!!