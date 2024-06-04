URL visibility when going with mouse pointer over bookmarks
-
Most other browsers have this nice feature that when you go with the mouse over the bookmarks, any bookmark, besides seeing the title of the bookmark, it also highlights the complete URL of a bookmark. That's what i miss in Vivaldi. Why won't Vivaldi add that very easy feature into the browser? That's a very important feature of any browser.
Thanks.
-
@izri
Hi, where do you do this, bookmark panel, page or bar?
In the bookmark bar it show this:
Vivaldi highlight/show the complete URL in the status bar.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I do this in the bookmarks menu. In "Bookmarks". Between the options of "View" and "Mail". Whenever i hover with the mouse over any bookmark there, the complete URL won't be highlighted. Any other browser i use(d) does show the URL when going over the bookmarks with the mouse.
-
vzagoruyko
@izri You can also see the full URL if you use sidebar's bookmarks feature. It's shown on the bottom on mouse-over:
-
@izri
Ah, I never use this.
The URL is shown in the status bar if you use the menu.
You can make a feature request about this feature, this is the only way user can influence development of Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Cheers, mib
-
@vzagoruyko Thanks. I actualy didn't know that. The only option on the sidebar i use is the notes. A very handy tool. Good of Vivaldi.
I use the bookmarks only from the drop down menu on top.
-
@mib2berlin Thanks. I just don't understand why Vivaldi didn't include that feature in the browser. All other browers i have ever used do have it. So you could say it's a default feature of a web browser.
I can't imagine the Vivaldi development team hasn't think of that option while every other browser has it. I will try to ask them why they didn't include it instead of making a request.
Thanks.
-
@izri
Hi, Vivaldi is not like other browser.
To be serious, Vivaldi have a status bar, other browser not.
Just get used to the bookmarks panel or use the Quick Menu F2, it is very powerful.
I have setup the QM to show only bookmarks so open it with F2 and start typing is much faster than the menu or even the panel.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/quick-commands/
Cheers, mib