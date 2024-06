I am having trouble with the contents of pinned tabs being lost on rare occasions when I launch Vivaldi.

Favicons are often blank and URLs are cleared. Rarely, the URL remains. This has happened on any site. Simple html sites, php sites, spreadsheets, etc.

If the URL is still there, it is salvageable, but if it is cleared, I can't remember what tab it was.

Is there any way to ensure that only the URL of the pinned tab is left under any circumstances?