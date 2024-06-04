How to decrease the context menus size?
scottytrees
In the screenshot below, the context menu in Vivaldi (v6.7.3329.39 stable) now is MASSIVE. Is there a setting within Vivaldi to adjust this? I haven't used Vivaldi in a few releases, but it's never been this big before. No other application I use has context menus this massive and I'd like to be able to adjust this. Appreciate any help, thank you.
Check Appearance > Menu > Compact layout setting
And below you can edit menu
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97513/guide-v-6-7-new-menus-buttons
