To be serious or not to be serious... mail
Hi there,
I study Software Engineering and have had extensive coursework in software security and EU law. The laws in the EU are very strict, placing the consumer in a highly protected position, particularly in safeguarding the right to private life, which is commendable.
While seeking a European-based email service, I stumbled upon Vivaldi Mail. Intrigued, I signed up, only to be denied permission to create a Vivaldi Mail account. Uhm...
Sorry to say, but that is not serious...
Anyone even slightly concerned about privacy knows that it’s high time for a true alternative to Google, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc. Although we have ProtonMail and another service (which I can't recall due to their exceptionally poor marketing), these are, in all honesty, paid options.
If Vivaldi truly wants to be a serious alternative, it needs to up its game.
@obeejohnkanobi Vivaldi is a browser company and doesn’t advertise its webmail service. Nowadays webmail is an added bonus for “trusted” community members. Vivaldi doesn’t compete with other email providers.
That is a mail for a community, free, not a commercial mail account.
It is serious to keep spammers away, user can wait until having some reputation.
⇒ Vivaldi Webmail access is now linked to a reputation system.
We protect the community against forum spammers and mail scam, that's why a restriction on reputation exists.
Some users are happy to get such mail address and can wait, some do not have much patience and complain.
In the past users needed a phone with SMS to authenticate not being malicious spammers. But not all users had a phone, they could not be recognised as valid mail users; Vivaldi wanted to give all registered users a mail account, so the new reputation system was invented.
I hope you can understand why such reputation system was added.
Those are not the emails you are looking for.
Happy May 4th
