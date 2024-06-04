Hi there,

I study Software Engineering and have had extensive coursework in software security and EU law. The laws in the EU are very strict, placing the consumer in a highly protected position, particularly in safeguarding the right to private life, which is commendable.

While seeking a European-based email service, I stumbled upon Vivaldi Mail. Intrigued, I signed up, only to be denied permission to create a Vivaldi Mail account. Uhm...

Sorry to say, but that is not serious...

Anyone even slightly concerned about privacy knows that it’s high time for a true alternative to Google, Yahoo, Hotmail, etc. Although we have ProtonMail and another service (which I can't recall due to their exceptionally poor marketing), these are, in all honesty, paid options.

If Vivaldi truly wants to be a serious alternative, it needs to up its game.