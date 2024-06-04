Remove space above tabs?
-
Is it possible to remove the empty space above the tabs when the window is not maximized?
I highlighted what I mean in yellow below:
Any help is much appreciated!
-
@supermurs Vote for Setting for Spacing Above Tabs in On-maximized Windows if you haven’t already done so.
-
Thanks, I voted. I thought that something like this probably exists, but unfortunately my search attempt did not find this.
-
@supermurs I could not find any CSS code that worked. Probably it is possible. The feature request is old, but has only a few votes.
-
You can try this:
#tabs-tabbar-container, .vivaldi { padding-top: 0 !important; }
-
Wow, it worked! Thanks!