Image Properties does not show up for Blob-based images
lavanyadeepak
I tried to right click an image from Whatsapp for Web and chose Image Properties. It tries to open the same in a new window however gives an error 'Unable to analyse image'.
Technical Information (for troubleshooting):
@lavanyadeepak I will note that for some images both Open and Image properties actually result in saving the image instead, but presume this is due to a content disposition header. I have seen images that render completely but Image properties gets stuck on Analyzing image ...
Not sure what Image properties should say for partial files. Would be good if it worked from the cached file instead of re-downloading it.