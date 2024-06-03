After update, all data and even addons data are gone
-
I have recently manually initialised update for Vivaldi - only to find out that after restarting computer all my profile data are gone.
-
@obykoo Check to see if your profile was moved. Since I don't expect you to have memorized your old profile location, that would involve using Windows File Explorer or other file manager to find folders (including in hidden folders) named Profile\Default\ then seeing if any are different from the one listed in Help > About Vivaldi.