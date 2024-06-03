Keep Getting .. This Video format Is Not Supported
Hi, when I go to my YouTube TV account, I keep getting the message, This video format is not supported, when I attempt to play a video or live stream. I do not have this issue when I use my Edge Browser.
Can someone give me any suggestions or help on this.
Thanks In Advance for any help on this issue.
AJ
mib2berlin
@artvaldi
Hi, this can happen if you use a Windows N or KN version, they don't have or update the needed video codecs.
Check this in the Information Center of Windows.
Or open a command field with Windows key+R and type "winver" then OK.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib