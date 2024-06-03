Strange fullscreen vivaldi login window pops up frequently
Recently, a login window from Vivaldi has opened without being asked - over the existing open Vivaldi window. I suspect spam or similar.
Am I the only one?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 Something had you logged out of forum/vivaldi mail & calendar and this is the new Vivaldi oAuth login.
@DoctorG I was already logged into the forum, and I didn't use webmail at all.
It was the first time that it happened.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 You do not use any Vivaldi.net mail or calendar account?
@DoctorG I do use it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 I am not able to tell why oAuth had to be done again for you.
@DoctorG I clicked away the page twice and then logged into webmail in the normal window. Maybe that's the end of it, I'll keep an eye on it...
edwardp Ambassador
Could the OAuth token have expired?
I have to admit, I have little idea and zero experience with "OAuth token". Back then I created a mail address and logged in with a password. Maybe something has changed in the meantime? However, I have not received any notification, or at least not read it.
edwardp Ambassador
@Dancer18 I've read that they have varying expirations, it depends on the security requirements and their use. But I think in most cases, if it expires, it gets refreshed automatically.
I've been testing OAuth with AOL accounts, since the option to use OAuth for AOL e-mail accounts was added to Vivaldi recently and have had no issues so far.