Hello,
I have a strange browser flickering problem both when operating in the GUI and when browsing the web.
can anyone help me?
OS: EndeavourOS rolling x86_64 Kernel: Linux 6.6.31-2-lts DE: KDE Plasma 6.0.4 WM: KWin (Wayland) CPU: 13th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-13600K (20) @ 5,10 GHz GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti [Discrete] Memory: 3,73 GiB / 31,09 GiB (12%) Swap: Disabled Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.35 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
I fixed flicker of UI on my Debian KDE and Ubuntus by internal flag
chrome://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
@Salvodif Try searching a bit next time, you need to wait for the nvidia 555+ drivers (currently in beta, or you are capable of using them from the AUR) and 2+ weeks for Plasma 6.1 (btw, upgrade from 6.0.4 to 6.0.5) for the best results (or use the beta from the [kde-unstable] repository) if you want to use Vivaldi-wayland on Wayland with (the crappy) nvidia.
(alternatively, since you have a 3070Ti you could try using their "official-now" open-source drivers, I've heard they became better - no idea if they have that fixed though-)
@DoctorG thank you
@Salvodif Did my tip it helped you?
@DoctorG it is a bit better than before. Ty