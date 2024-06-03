Error in the Spanish translation
shaedrashiro
There are problems in translating from English to Spanish.
https://readnovelfull.com/fantasy-i-did-not-raise-the-divine-beasts/chapter-432-sure-enough-senior-doesnt-fancy-these.html
Vivaldi Android - 6,7 (3335.125)
Samsung s24+
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
Hi, I can reproduce this for Spanish, German work.
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
shaedrashiro
@mib2berlin Already report the bug and the code of the es VAB-9346
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
Confirmed.
Thank you for the report.
Cheers, mib