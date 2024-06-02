Option to use a specific address as your start page
Hi,
Can we please get the option for mobile Vivaldi to allow us to load a specific URL on browser launch, and also without forcing you to type into the selected search engine?
Every time I launch the browser, it forces me to use my selected search engine and to input a search query instead of just loading a page I prefer. Allow me to explain further on why this is a nuisance.
I have DuckDuckGo selected as my search engine, but I don't want to use the standard duckduckgo.com page. I use https://start.duckduckgo.com because it doesn't have all the extra annoying stuff on the page.
Please? Seems like a reasonable ask.
mib2berlin
@hbarwari
Hi, this is already possible.
Add https://start.duckduckgo.com to Settings > Homepage.
Close/start Vivaldi, open a new tab, delete the first tab.
Tested on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.7.3335.125 Stable
Yes, I've already set the homepage, but my point is every time I launch the browser it forces me to the screen you see below in the screenshot. I hate this. I just want it to launch and show my custom set homepage.
The way it is currently forces me to hit enter and then close the default search engine tab.
mib2berlin
@hbarwari
Hm, not in my test, it simply open https://start.duckduckgo.com/
I have a different default search engine, will test again.
EDIT: Search engine doesn't make a difference, if i leave https://start.duckduckgo.com/ as last used tab it open https://start.duckduckgo.com/
If I have a different tab and close Vivaldi it open this tab.
@mib2berlin The problem is that there's no setting that allows you to choose 'specific page' as your browser launch page. Desktop Vivaldi does, but mobile doesn't.
I hope I'm wrong because I've looked through the settings very carefully, and I don't see any possible way to achieve this.
mib2berlin
@hbarwari
Hm yes, on desktop you can open with "Specific Pages", on mobile it always use last session.
You can only close Vivaldi with https://start.duckduckgo.com/ as last page.
This is not really clear in the request, you missing the start up settings on Android independent of DDG.
@mib2berlin I tried my best to explain it. Well, it's a good thing you responded so if any staff reads this thread they'll hopefully now fully understand the request.
I want full control over my experience. I don't like being forced by the browser to do it this way.