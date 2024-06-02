Hi,

Can we please get the option for mobile Vivaldi to allow us to load a specific URL on browser launch, and also without forcing you to type into the selected search engine?

Every time I launch the browser, it forces me to use my selected search engine and to input a search query instead of just loading a page I prefer. Allow me to explain further on why this is a nuisance.

I have DuckDuckGo selected as my search engine, but I don't want to use the standard duckduckgo.com page. I use https://start.duckduckgo.com because it doesn't have all the extra annoying stuff on the page.

Please? Seems like a reasonable ask.